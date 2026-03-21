News by Kandiss Edwards Angie Stone’s Children Aim To Sell Singer’s Atlanta Home Due To Financial Burdens The singer's children, Diamond Stone and Michael Archer II, are reportedly spearheading the sale to alleviate the mounting financial pressure of property taxes, insurance, and high-end upkeep.







One year after R&B icon Angie Stone died, her children have reportedly begun the process of selling her metro Atlanta home.

The singer’s children, Diamond Stone and Michael Archer II, are reportedly spearheading the sale to alleviate the mounting financial pressure of property taxes, insurance, and high-end upkeep. According to Eurweb, the family is facing significant “heavy mortgage bills and ongoing costs” that have become unsustainable in the wake of the singer’s passing. Before her death in March 2025, Stone had publicly shared her struggles with recovering unpaid royalties from her 40-year career. Unfortunately, her children will have to continue the fight on her behalf.

Angie Stone's Family Faces Harsh Reality – House May Be Sold, Legacy Not Enough 😢💔



This one hits different.

Reports are emerging that Angie Stone's children may be forced to sell her Atlanta home due to heavy mortgage bills and ongoing costs. And if that wasn't heartbreaking… pic.twitter.com/2rH5537TtB — Esegbona Luis (@esegbona_luis) March 2, 2026

The sale of the singer’s residence marks a reasonable next step the management of her estate. The decision to downsize arrives as Diamond Stone and Michael Archer II pursue a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the parties they hold responsible for the March 2025 tragedy.

The complaint names the van driver, the trucking company, and the vehicle manufacturers as the parties responsible for Stone’s death. Diamond and Archer II allege a series of catastrophic failures that led to the singer’s death. According to the Associated Press, Angie Stone initially survived the rollover of her Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van on Interstate 65. The lawsuit claims she was attempting to escape the disabled vehicle when it was struck at full speed by a tractor-trailer. The plaintiffs argue that the truck’s driver was distracted by headphones and that a “defective” collision-avoidance system failed to detect the stationary van or engage the brakes.

By liquidating the Atlanta property, the family aims to alleviate the immediate “overwhelming costs” of the estate. The clearing of the financial hurdle will hopefully allow them to redirect their resources toward the ongoing litigation, as well as navigate the recovery of millions in alleged unpaid royalties Stone claimed she was owed. For Stone’s children, the sale is a necessary step to ensure that while her home may change hands, her legal right to justice and her musical legacy remain protected.

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