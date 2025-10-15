Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn D’Angelo And Angie Stone’s Son On Losing Both Parents In 7 Months: ‘Very Rough And Sad Year For Me’ '...One thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.'







Michael Archer II, the only child of soul legends D’Angelo and Angie Stone, has spoken out following the loss of his father, seven months after his mother’s untimely death in a car accident.

Archer Jr., 27, shared a statement on Oct. 14, the day D’Angelo died from pancreatic cancer, thanking fans for their love and support.

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me,” Archer told People. “I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts, as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.”

The singer’s family and the D’Angelo Estate released a statement announcing his death at the age of 51 following a “prolonged and courageous battle” with cancer.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025,” the estate said.

The statement continued: “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.”

Reports indicate that D’Angelo’s health had declined in recent months, with a two-week stay in hospice following several months in the hospital.

In March, Stone, a singer, songwriter, and founding member of the hip-hop trio The Sequence, died at 63 in a car crash after performing at the Mardi Gras Association’s Grand Marshal’s Ball in Mobile, Alabama. In September, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging that Stone initially survived the crash but was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to exit the overturned van.

Archer Jr., who performs as Swayvo Train, shared an Instagram clip in May from the Heart and Neo-Soul (Ginuwine and D’Angelo) episode of MTV’s Family Legacy. The clip showed him and Stone watching an old D’Angelo interview, where he discussed spending the years between his 1995 debut Brown Sugar and 2000’s Voodoo with his family, and how his son inspired his music.

“I had a son. After his birth, I started writing for the album. And this album is dedicated to my son,” D’Angelo said in the interview. “He inspired me not just to write songs but to be a better man and to grow up. And that’s what the album is about. Music to me is about growth, and I grew a lot.”

