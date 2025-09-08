Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Angie Stone’s Family Sues Trucking Company Over Singer’s Death Angie Stone’s children have filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the circumstances surrounding her tragic passing.







A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Angie Stone’s children is revealing her exact cause of death and the disturbing details surrounding it.

On Sept. 2, Sheila Hopkins, who survived the crash that killed Angie Stone, joined the singer’s children, Diamond Stone and Michael D’Angelo Archer, in filing a wrongful death lawsuit in Georgia, The Associated Press reported. The suit claims Stone survived the initial wreck caused by the Sprinter van’s driver but was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler carrying sugar as she tried to exit the vehicle.

Stone, 63, was traveling with her band and entourage in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van returning to Atlanta after a Mardi Gras ball performance in Mobile, Alabama, when the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle. All passengers survived the initial crash, and bystanders assisted several in crawling out. But as Stone attempted to exit, an 18-wheeler hauling sugar slammed into the van, ejecting and pinning her beneath it, where she died, according to the lawsuit. Hopkins, still inside, was injured.

Hopkins and Stone’s two children are now suing the van driver, the truck driver, the van’s owners, the trucking company (CSRT of Cedar Rapids, Iowa), and the truck manufacturer (Daimler Truck North America of Portland, Oregon). The lawsuit alleges the truck’s collision-avoidance system failed to detect the van stopped on the highway and that the truck driver, distracted by music on headphones, never braked before hitting the vehicle at nearly 70 mph (110 kph).

Stone first rose to fame with the pioneering female hip-hop group The Sequence, whose hit “Funk You Up” was later sampled by artists like Dr. Dre. She went on to join Vertical Hold before launching a successful solo career, scoring chart-topping hits such as “No More Rain (In This Cloud),” “Baby” with Betty Wright, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” and “Brotha.”

Her 2001 album Mahogany Soul reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200, while 2007’s The Art of Love & War peaked at No. 11. Beyond music, Stone appeared in films and on Broadway, notably as Big Mama Morton in Chicago, and earned numerous accolades, including two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards. In 2024, she was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

