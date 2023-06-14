‘Caught up in the Rapture’ Of Ongoing Twitter Feud, Anita Baker Drops Babyface From Tour

The feud between legends Anita Baker and Babyface has reached a new low.

Baker announced that she would be continuing her The Songstress Tour alone. In a Twitter post with a revised tour poster, Baker claims she has suffered from cyberbullying from the Babyface fanbase. “After silently, enduring cyberbullying/verbal abuse & threats of violence from the fan base, of our special guest/support act. In the interest of personal safety,” Baker said. “I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone.”

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

As fans started to respond, wondering what happened, Babyface, whose real is Kenneth Edmonds, released a statement expressing how he felt about the sudden announcement. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out on social media,” Babyface said. “While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

The battle between the singer and songwriters allegedly started on May 10 after Babyface tweeted an apology to concertgoers in New Jersey. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” Babyface tweeted, according to CNN. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.” Dubbing his fans “Kenny’s Crazies,” Baker tweeted in her defense as some of Edmonds fans taunted her online. “@Babyface Please call off, your fans,” she wrote. “I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour.”