Annuities Growing In Popularity With Millennials — Potential Investors Should Do Research Before Diving In

Millennials have been criticized for not being as savvy with handling their money as other groups.

But that view perhaps does not pertain to the generation of millennials investing in the future, based on a study by Lincoln Financial Group. Fresh data from the insurer shows 80% of millennials have a taste for investing in products like annuities that it claims offer favorable circumstance for growth and protection.

Calling them “young investors,” the study surmised that millennials intend to buy insurance products during the next five years, doing so “in greater numbers than ever before.” Fueled by forces like interest rates and market volatility, the study claims that annuity ownership by millennials has grown largely since the Great Recession in 2008 and continues to. Basically, annuities can offer a fixed income stream, guarantee life income, and help finance retirement, among its benefits.

“The unique life experiences of the millennial generation have led people under age 40 to seek investment options to help protect and grow their income, stated Tim Seifert, senior vice president and head of Retirement Solutions Distribution at Lincoln Financial Distributors. He added among his comments, “These younger investors are digitally savvy and accustomed to doing their own research.”