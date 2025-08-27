Women by Black Enterprise Ansylla Ramsey Releases Crypto Investment Book For Black Women Over 40 The author brings authenticity, credibility, and cultural relevance to the ﬁeld







Ansylla Ramsey, a seasoned educator and crypto coach, has officially become the first African American woman to write a book that simplifies cryptocurrency investing specifically for women over 40, with a bold focus on centering the unique voices, experiences, and goals of Black women.

Her new release, Crypto Conﬁdent Over 40: The Smart Woman’s Playbook for Investing on Her Own Terms (Without Trading!), is more than a guide; it’s a movement.

At a time when retirement planning is critical, but traditional paths feel outdated or out of reach, Crypto Conﬁdent Over 40 offers a clear, jargon-free roadmap for how women can leverage digital assets to build wealth, secure their future, and invest with conﬁdence without having to day-trade or gamble.

“I created this book because so many women — especially Black women in midlife — have been left out of the crypto conversation,” says Ramsey. “We deserve trusted, relatable guidance. We deserve options that match our values and lifestyle. And we deserve to understand the future of ﬁnance without being overwhelmed or intimidated.”

Ramsey’s teaching style — described by readers as “warm, no-nonsense clarity” — breaks down complex topics with ease, offering step-by-step strategies for building a crypto portfolio that aligns with each reader’s personal risk level, life goals, and ﬁnancial vision. Her work is rooted in empowerment, not hype.

With over seven years of experience guiding women through the crypto space with simplicity, safety, and clarity, Ramsey brings authenticity, credibility, and cultural relevance to a ﬁeld too often dominated by tech bros and fear-based headlines.

A Much-Needed Voice in the Retirement & Investment Space

Black women over 40 are navigating new ﬁnancial terrain — whether rebuilding after divorce, preparing to care for aging parents, or reimagining retirement outside the traditional 9-to-5 grind. Crypto Conﬁdent Over 40 is the ﬁrst book of its kind to speak directly to that demographic with compassion, clarity, and cultural context.

Upcoming Events & Media Availability

Ramsey is available for interviews, podcasts, panels, and speaking engagements related to:

• Financial freedom for Black women over 40

• Retirement reinvention in the age of crypto

• Women-centered wealth building with digital assets

• Navigating Web3 with conﬁdence and clarity

She also hosts events as part of her Crypto Conﬁdent Over 40 Society, an online membership community offering education, sisterhood, and support for women ready to build their next chapter in life and in wealth.

About the Author

Ansylla Ramsey is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience, a crypto coach, educator, speaker, and two-time author who has helped countless women step boldly into the digital asset space since 2018. She is the founder of Crypto Conﬁdent Over 40, a platform dedicated to simplifying crypto for women who want to take control of their ﬁnancial future without fear, ﬂuff, or FOMO. Ansylla also developed a Web3 curriculum for grades 6–8, currently featured on a homeschool platform, further demonstrating her passion for accessible, age-appropriate crypto education across generations.

