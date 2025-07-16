July 16, 2025
Odell Beckham Jr. Gains From Bitcoin Surge After Accepting 2022 Salary In Crypto
The $750,000 annual salary he converted to bitcoin in 2022 is now worth $1.3 million
In 2022, former New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. signed an unheard-of deal with CashApp to receive his $750,000 annual salary in Bitcoin. Four years later, after a tumultuous market, he is reaping the benefits with the cryptocurrency nearly doubling in value since he inked the contract.
According to Bleacher Report, the wide receiver is basking in the decision made several years ago when skeptics questioned his financial move, given that Bitcoin was worth $64,293 at the time of the deal signing. Today, it is presently worth $121,908.40. He took to social media to gloat after others doubted he made the right move in 2022.
Sooooo bitcoin is at an ALL TIME high today…safe to say we still happy with our decision 😏✌️✌️🚀
Lets see what crypto week talkin about 👀 pic.twitter.com/5I0uNV5zao
— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 14, 2025
Darren Rovell did some calculations and posted on his X account regarding Beckham’s now-brilliant move. He concluded that the $750,000 invested in 2022 is now worth $1.39 million today.
Today, @obj suggested he still holds the Bitcoin.
So let’s run this back.
On November 12, 2022, OBJ got $750K from the Rams and turned in into bitcoin.
At the time, Bitcoin was worth $64,293.
Today, it’s worth $119,795.
Today, that deal is worth $1.39 million.
California… https://t.co/V2bzF1i8nw
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 14, 2025
DXB News Network reported that the wide receiver suffered a significant loss several years ago when bitcoin prices plummeted drastically. In late 2022, Bitcoin was trading under $20,000, making Beckham seem like a fool for his arrangement. Less than four years later, that smile on his face tells the story of a very patient and smart man.
Beckham isn’t the first, nor is he the only, NFL player to convert his salary into Bitcoin.
According to Essentially Sports, former NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung changed the game in 2020 when he asked that half of his $13 million annual salary (from the Carolina Panthers) be paid to him in bitcoin. Last November, it was announced that the $6.5 million that was invested in the cryptocurrency coin had grown to an astounding $20 million.
Former NFL player Russell Okung got paid $6.5 million of his 2020 salary in #Bitcoin when it was worth around around $28,000
His Bitcoin is now worth $20 MILLION. 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/hM8PW2lwAZ
— Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) November 11, 2024
Beckham is currently a free agent looking to join a team for the upcoming NFL season.
