Odell Beckham Jr. Gains From Bitcoin Surge After Accepting 2022 Salary In Crypto

In 2022, former New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr. signed an unheard-of deal with CashApp to receive his $750,000 annual salary in Bitcoin. Four years later, after a tumultuous market, he is reaping the benefits with the cryptocurrency nearly doubling in value since he inked the contract.

According to Bleacher Report, the wide receiver is basking in the decision made several years ago when skeptics questioned his financial move, given that Bitcoin was worth $64,293 at the time of the deal signing. Today, it is presently worth $121,908.40. He took to social media to gloat after others doubted he made the right move in 2022.

“Sooooo bitcoin is at an ALL TIME high today…safe to say we still happy with our decision.

Let’s see what crypto week talkin about”

Sooooo bitcoin is at an ALL TIME high today…safe to say we still happy with our decision 😏✌️✌️🚀 Lets see what crypto week talkin about 👀 pic.twitter.com/5I0uNV5zao — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 14, 2025

Darren Rovell did some calculations and posted on his X account regarding Beckham’s now-brilliant move. He concluded that the $750,000 invested in 2022 is now worth $1.39 million today.

Today, @obj suggested he still holds the Bitcoin. So let’s run this back. On November 12, 2022, OBJ got $750K from the Rams and turned in into bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin was worth $64,293.

Today, it’s worth $119,795. Today, that deal is worth $1.39 million. California… https://t.co/V2bzF1i8nw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 14, 2025