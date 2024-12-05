News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Anthem Insurance Halts Plan To Put Time Limits On Coverage For Anesthesia During Surgery Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is changing its tune amid backlash over its policy change on anesthesia coverage.







Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is pumping the brakes on a policy change that would have placed a time limit on anesthesia coverage for members in three states.

The insurance provider faced strong backlash on Dec. 4 after news spread about a recent policy change that would limit reimbursements for anesthesia during surgeries and medical procedures, NBC News reported. As a result of the vitriol the insurer faced, the company released a statement on Thursday about the “misinformation” surrounding the policy.

“There has been significant widespread misinformation about an update to our anesthesia policy. As a result, we have decided to not proceed with this policy change,” an Anthem spokesperson said.

“To be clear, it never was and never will be the policy of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to not pay for medically necessary anesthesia services. The proposed update to the policy was only designed to clarify the appropriateness of anesthesia consistent with well-established clinical guidelines.”

The new policy, which was quietly introduced last month for members in Connecticut, New York, and Missouri starting in February, would reimburse doctors based on time limits set by the insurer.

Amid discussions surrounding America’s troubled healthcare industry, sparked by the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Wednesday morning, Anthem’s policy change on anesthesia gained heightened attention. The news sparked widespread outrage, with many criticizing the insurer on social media and the American Society of Anesthesiologists issuing a statement condemning the decision.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Connecticut’s comptroller, Sean Scanlon, shared their plans to contact Anthem to put an end to the policy change in their state.

“Last night, I shared my outrage at a plan from Anthem to strip away coverage from New Yorkers who had to go under anesthesia for surgery,” Hochul said in a statement Thursday. “We pushed Anthem to reverse course, and today, they will be announcing a full reversal of this misguided policy. “

On Dec.5, Scanlon confirmed that anesthesiology would be covered by Anthem in the state of Connecticut.

“After hearing from people across the state about this concerning policy, my office reached out to Anthem, and I’m pleased to share this policy will no longer be going into effect here in Connecticut,” Scanlon wrote.

Typically, there is no fixed time limit for anesthesia during a surgery or procedure. The duration of anesthesia is determined by the length of the procedure, as decided by the doctor performing it, not the anesthesiologist. However, under Anthem’s proposed policy change, the insurer would control the reimbursement amount for anesthesia services provided to patients.

RELATED CONTENT: Homeowners Struggle As Insurers Drop Coverage Amid Economic And Climate Challenges