Dallas Mavericks’ Anthony Davis Lists Bel Air Mansion For $40M

Now that former Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis has a full-time job in Dallas playing for the Mavericks, he has listed his L.A. mansion for sale.

According to TMZ Sports, the Bel Air mansion, which features eight bedrooms, has been listed at a sale price of $39,900,000. The size of the property is listed at 17,254 square feet.

NBA Star Anthony Davis Puts Los Angeles Mansion on Market | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/LpecOnl7Ho pic.twitter.com/kUe6gspMGt — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 1, 2025

The listing of the Bel Air residence was posted by Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX ONE. For anyone who can spare $40 million, Cohen has placed a social media post of the mansion, along with several photos, to give an idea of what comes with the asking price.

The reimagined European property is in a gated community named appropriately, Bel Air Crest. The mansion sits on top of over 3.5 acres of land that is tucked away in privacy. The property has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and comes equipped with a theater, game room, lounge, wine cellar, gym, and hair salon/barber shop as amenities. Potential buyers will find that there is an Olympic-sized pool and spa, a tennis court with lights, and a batting cage for your sports and athletic needs.

The Mavericks center won an NBA championship with LeBron James in 2020. ESPN reported that he was traded in February, along with Max Christie and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick, in exchange for former Mavericks players Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. For salary-matching purposes, the Jazz was included in the trade, as they received Jalen Hood-Schifino (from the Lakers), the L.A. Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick, and the Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection.

Davis will be returning to the Mavericks after undergoing recent surgery to repair a detached retina in his eye that he suffered during the 2024-25 season.

RELATED CONTENT: Anthony Davis To Sign NBA’s Richest Contract