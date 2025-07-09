Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Anderson Open AC Barbeque In Los Angeles

After collaborating on the A&E/Hulu TV reality show Kings of BBQ, Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson have opened a restaurant in Los Angeles.

According to Restaurant Hospitality, the two comedians and best friends, cut the ribbon on AC Barbeque, located inside the Westfield Century City outdoor mall. The restaurant’s specialty is Southern barbecue.

AC Barbeque also sells merchandise like sauces, rubs, grilling tools, and other BBQ odds and ends.

“The transition was easy—Ced and I had the idea of developing seasonings and sauces for our BBQ lifestyle line, and the television show was a byproduct of that,” Anderson said. “It was a natural evolution. We wanted to document two friends creating a national company in a space where there wasn’t a face that looked like ours. Starting with rubs, sauces, food trucks, and eventually restaurants. We used what we’ve learned in Hollywood to propel us to success.”

According to information on the duo’s website, AC Barbeque started with three specialty barbecue seasonings, which led to other products being sold under the brand created by Cedric and Anderson, including grilling items, utensils, sauces, and clothing.

Last Spring, AC Barbeque launched its first campus kitchen at Jackson State University in partnership with Sodexo and SodexoMagic. Six additional campuses were added in fall 2024.

“The idea that you have to produce it from top to bottom is very similar to a TV show,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “You’ve got to start with the basics, which is the food itself, or a script for the TV, and then you’ve got to put together the right staff—you’ve got to find a great chef and good people to run the front of the restaurant so this is your cast that you’re putting together and then you’ve got to have a premiere, open it up and bring it to the people and let them decide.”

There are plans to open more restaurants at several locations.

