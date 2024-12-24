Minnesota Timberwolves Player Anthony Edwards Fined $75K For ‘Profane Language’ In Criticizing Referees

Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards has just been hit with another fine this season as he publicly criticized referees while using inappropriate language.

The NBA announced that Edwards has been fined $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language. Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of Basketball Operations, said he was penalized after making comments after a game the Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors 113-103 on Dec. 21.

During the postgame media session, he strongly criticized two of the three refs who worked the game at the Target Center.

According to CBS Sports, he called out officials Sean Wright and Sean Corbin. He claimed he had no problems with Simone Jenks, the third ref who worked the game.

“F**king terrible, all of ’em, besides the woman,” Edwards stated. “But the other two dudes, terrible. Excuses, the reason they call the foul, the reason they don’t call the foul, the sh** was terrible. They don’t want to talk back to my coach. They don’t want to talk back to me. I said one thing to the ref, and he gave me a tech. Motherf**ker told one of my teammates [that] if I would have said, ” Y’all calling a bad foul,’ he wouldn’t have gave me a tech.”

He says the referees have been biased against him and his teammate, Julius Randle, the whole season.

WARNING: Adult language.

Anthony Edwards talked about the officiating for the entirety of his postgame media. Here’s a piece of what he said. pic.twitter.com/Nehp43N3ex — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 22, 2024

Edwards has had to pull out his checkbook more than once this season. Two weeks ago, he was fined $25,000 for “using profane language” while speaking to reporters. On Nov. 17, he received his first fine of the season when he made “an obscene gesture” on the basketball court playing against the Sacramento Kings. The league fined him $35,000 after he raised his middle finger during league play.

His current fine total is $135,000.

RELATED CONTENT: Marcellus Williams Executed Despite Family’s Objections In 1998 Stabbing Case