Klay Thompson Helps Dallas Mavericks And Golden State Warriors Break 3-Pointer Record

The Splash Brothers were on the basketball court together and made history. However, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and former teammate Klay Thompson, now playing for the Dallas Mavericks, were opponents. With Thompson’s last three-pointer made in the game, the former Warriors player helped break the record for the most threes made by two teams in the same game with 48.

According to The Athletic, Thompson eclipsed the record with less than seven minutes left in the contest with his seventh three-pointer of the night. It was Thompson’s second game back at the stadium where he had played his whole career before leaving the Warriors to join the Mavericks in the off-season. In the Mavericks’ victory on Sunday, Dec. 15, the Warriors made 27 shots beyond the three-point arc while their opponents connected on 21.

KLAY FOR HISTORY IN THE BAY 🔥 The Mavericks and Warriors have combined for an NBA-record 45 3PM tonight! DAL-GSW | NBA TV & NBA League Pass

After spending 13 years in the building, Thompson has a feel for the Chase Center.

“I love shooting in Chase Center,” Thompson said following the victory. “ I have been lucky enough to set records here and have incredible memories. I try to tap into that every time I’m back. It’s just as fun as the first time I was back, especially seeing the No. 11 jerseys and the young fans. Just to see the impact I had when I was here, it makes me incredibly proud of what I was able to do.”

His former team, the Warriors, also set a record for making the most three-pointers by a team in an NBA defeat.

Thompson’s 29 points were the most he has scored this season thus far.

The Dallas Mavericks won the game with a score of 143-133.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said, “I think he was fired up. There is emotion coming back here. Winning championships and being in a lot of battles on the other side. His confidence to be able to make big shots in the rhythm of the offense was (great).”

The Mavericks are now 17-9, winning their 12th game in 14 tries.

