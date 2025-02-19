Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Anthony Edwards Tells Obama, ‘I’m The Truth,’ In Viral Video The scene is captured in a new Netflix docuseries, "Court of Gold," which chronicles USA Basketball's Olympic road to the gold medal prize at the Paris Olympics







A recent clip that went viral shows Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards showing bravado about his game while speaking to former President of the United States Barack Obama at the Olympics in Paris.

According to Sports Illustrated, in a scene from the debut of a new Netflix docuseries titled, “Court of Gold,” which chronicles USA Basketball’s Olympic road to the gold medal prize at the Paris Olympics. In this clip, the former president is being filmed as he greets members of the Gold Medal-winning basketball team made up of NBA players like Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

One of the youngest on the team, Edwards is seen talking to the sports-loving Obama, who was known to be an avid basketball fan and player during his presidency.

During the exchange, Edwards, who is known for his confidence and trash-talking on the basketball court, does not hide that part of his personality when speaking to the former leader of the free world. As Obama chats with Embiid about Edwards’ game, the Timberwolves guard does not need a co-sign, and he responds with confidence to Obama’s question directed at the 76ers player.

Embiid gives Edwards props by telling Obama, “Just a little bit.”

But Edwards says, “Nah, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth.”

When James and Durant enter the frame, Obama questions them about the Timberwolves star.

When Obama turns to James, he informs the Lakers player that Edwards proclaimed himself the truth; James responds, “The truth? The whole truth and nothing but the truth. That’s what he said?”

Edwards lightly protests and explains the context of why he made that statement to Obama.

After hearing the context, James and Durant stated that he “ain’t” lying.

Ant telling Obama that he’s the Truth lmaoo confidence is A1 pic.twitter.com/B0XiKG3nAV — Vévo (@vevosuave) February 18, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: AP Journalist Barred From White House In Retaliation For Employer Not Acknowledging ‘Gulf of America’