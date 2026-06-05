Business by Selena Hill Anthony Edwards, Tracy McGrady, And Other Star Athletes Back Karma Automotive Through New Ownership and Investment Collective New initiative gives elite athletes and business leaders access to luxury vehicles, exclusive experiences, and investment opportunities









Karma Automotive is blending luxury, exclusivity, and ownership with the launch of Karma Nexus, a new invitation-only program designed to deepen relationships with high-profile clients while creating opportunities for them to become investors in the company.

Announced on June 3, the initiative gives members priority access to Karma Automotive’s vehicle lineup, exclusive events, direct engagement with the company’s design and engineering teams, and bespoke vehicle commissioning opportunities, including access to models such as the Karma Invictus and the forthcoming Karma Eximius. Selected members may also receive invitations to invest in the company, according to a press release.

Among the founding members are several prominent athletes and business leaders, including NBA players Anthony Edwards and his business manager, Justin Holland; Dylan Harper; Ron Harper Jr.; former NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady; former NBA player and private equity executive Josh Childress; and the NFL’s Bryce Young. According to the company, each has chosen to invest in Karma Automotive in addition to owning a Karma vehicle.

“Karma’s goal is for our products and experiences to reflect the successes of our Nexus members in ways that are as unique and distinctive as they are,” said Karma Automotive President Marques McCammon in a statement. He described Karma Nexus as “the next level of that investment dynamic” and noted that the participation of influential athletes and business leaders validates the company’s long-term vision.

The investment component of Karma Nexus was developed through a partnership between McCammon and Kai Cunningham, co-founder and CEO of Limited Ventures. Cunningham, whose firm advises athletes and entertainers on wealth-building strategies, called the initiative “a first-of-its-kind structure” that aligns athletes with both ownership and product access. He added that the model could serve as a blueprint for future partnerships across industries.

For Edwards and Holland, the decision to invest came down to shared values.

“We’ve never followed the wave. For us, it’s always about standing out and doing things differently, and that feels perfectly aligned with Karma’s vision,” the pair said in a statement. “We’re very selective about who we choose to partner with, and we couldn’t be more excited to be Karma investors.”

As more athletes seek equity stakes and ownership opportunities beyond endorsement deals, Karma Nexus reflects a growing shift toward partnerships that allow influential talent to participate directly in the companies and brands they help elevate.

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