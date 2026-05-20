Education by Selena Hill Beyoncé’s Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund To Invest $250K In Cosmetology Schools In The U.S. And U.K. The fund will support the next generation of hair professionals through educational scholarships







Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s haircare brand Cécred and her nonprofit, the BeyGOOD Foundation, are launching the 2026 Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund to support aspiring hairstylists, barbers, and hair professionals.

According to a press release, the initiative will return for a third year with a $250,000 commitment focused on educational support and workforce development for the next generation of beauty professionals. The program will provide grants to 10 cosmetology and barbering institutions across the United States and the United Kingdom, with each school receiving $25,000 in scholarship funding.

“As a licensed cosmetologist and former salon owner, I’ll never forget my own beginnings at Franklin School and the pure passion it takes to succeed in this craft,” said Knowles-Carter’s mother, Tina Knowles, who serves as Cécred’s vice chairwoman and chair of the Board of Directors at BeyGOOD Foundation.

“Today, the cost of tuition, tools, and equipment is hitting record highs, making it harder for aspiring cosmetologists to afford their education. By expanding our grants from five to ten schools this year, we are providing vital financial support so these talented students can focus on their training and pursue their passions. We are committed to uplifting the next generation of hair professionals and giving them the tuition support they need.”

Since its launch in 2024, the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund has awarded $1 million in student scholarships and salon business grants to 133 students and salon owners. This year, the Fund will award grants to more schools, providing vital tuition support to keep beauty school affordable.

In 2024, the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund launched with a $500,000 investment to support salon owners, barbershop operators, and cosmetology students in cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Jersey. Last year, the program awarded grants to salon and barbershop owners and provided mentorship and business development support through partnerships with organizations such as the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

The latest expansion reflects the growing economic power of the Black beauty industry, which has increasingly become a pipeline for entrepreneurship, brand ownership, and generational wealth creation. The beauty and personal care market continues to be one of the most influential consumer sectors, driven by Black consumers and creators.

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