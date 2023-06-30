Anthony Mackie Defends Jonathan Majors Since ‘Nothing Has Been Proven About This Dude’

Anthony Mackie is speaking up to defend fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jonathan Majors amid the abuse allegations being thrown at the actor.

Mackie is promoting his new Peacock original “Twisted Metal” and teasing his starring role in “Captain America 4.” While speaking with Inverse, Mackie became one of the first Marvel actors to speak out in defense of Majors who joined the MCU earlier this year when he made his debut as Kang the Conquerer in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie said. “That’s one of the staples of this country.”

“Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” he added. “That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

With Majors’s role of Kang being the new Thanos-like villain within the MCU, his character could potentially have a run-in with Mackie’s Captain America in a future Marvel film, as noted by Variety. Majors has seen a fall from grace after being arrested on March 25 in New York City following a domestic violence incident with a spouse.

The “Creed III” star was later charged with several counts of assault and aggravated harassment and was on the receiving end of a protective order from the 30-year-old-woman accusing Majors of the “minor injuries to her head and neck” she received treatment at a hospital for following the alleged assault.

Majors made his first in-person court appearance on June 20 where his attorney Priya Chaudhry claimed the legal team delivered evidence to the District Attorney proving it was the alleged assault victim who actually assaulted Majors, “and not the other way around.”

“The Harder They Fall” star has since started dating actress Meagan Good who accompanied him to his June court appearance. Most recently, Majors filed a counterclaim against his ex Grace Jabbari claiming he was the one assaulted during their March incident.

RELATED CONTENT: The Saga Continues: Jonathan Majors Alleges He Was Assaulted, Not The Other Way Around