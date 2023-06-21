Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Show Up Hand-In-Hand To Domestic Violence Court Appearance

Jonathan Majors appeared in court for the first time amid his assault charges and had the support of his girlfriend, Meagan Good.

The Creed III actor held hands with Good as he entered Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a hearing on June 20, People reports. During the hearing, Majors’ defense withdrew a motion they previously entered during last month’s hearing, and Judge Rachel S. Pauley set an Aug. 3 trial date.

Majors attended the previous trial virtually but participated in the most recent in person. He only spoke to say “good morning” and agree to Judge Pauley’s order for him to appear in person for the start of the trial in August and adhere to the protection order the alleged victim has against him.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star had his girlfriend’s full support, who remained by his side throughout the hearing.

“While they waited for his name to be called, she tickled the back of his neck and stroked his head,” an eyewitness told ET.

“She was being very affectionate and protective. At one point she traced her fingers along the back of his neck to his ear.”

The outlet captured video footage of the couple entering the court with Majors’ legal team.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrives in court holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good. Once inside the courtroom, Good had her arm around Majors and stroked his head. Majors is facing assault and harassment charges for a case involving an ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/jncMh4POO8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 20, 2023

Majors was arrested on March 25 following an alleged domestic violence encounter with an unidentified woman he was dating. The Harder They Fall star is accused of physically attacking his ex-girlfriend. He was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, Majors’ attorney released a statement about the “irrefutable evidence” they have that allegedly proves the alleged victim “is lying” about the facts of the case.

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said.

“Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney.”

Chaudry continued. “Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately… While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

