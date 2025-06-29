Legal by Daniel Johnson 9th New Orleans Jail Escapee Antoine Massey Recaptured Massey was apprehended mere miles from the jail he escaped from, in New Orleans’ Hollygrove neighborhood, at a rental property.







The capture of fugitive Antoine Massey by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on June 27 brings the total number of at-large escapees from the Orleans Justice Center to one, after 10 men escaped from the facility in April, only Derrick Groves currently remains unaccounted for.

According to CNN, Orleans Parish records indicate that Massey, a serial escapist, was most recently charged with vehicle theft and domestic abuse involving strangulation.

Unlike some other escapees who were apprehended after they fled to Texas, likely in an attempt to get to Mexico, Massey was apprehended mere miles from the jail he escaped from, in New Orleans’ Hollygrove neighborhood, at a rental property.

Massey and the other escapees captured the attention of the nation after they initiated a resourceful escape from the facility, utilizing the Justice Center’s bad locks, stolen bedding, a hungry jail employee, and electric hair trimmers to manufacture their own versions of freedom from the iron bars.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fair told CNN that the arrest of Massey was “peaceful” and there was no incident as he was surrounded by agents. “After receiving a tip, follow-up work was done and lead directly to the arrest today,” Fair told the outlet.

Earlier in June, authorities raided a home after video of a man who claimed to be Massey surfaced on social media. In the video, the man was seen pleading for Lil Wayne, of all people, to help him and claimed to have a stamped affidavit affirming his innocence.

Furthermore, he claimed that his ex-girlfriend, Diamond White, recanted her allegations of abuse in the affidavit. White, who according to the Louisiana State Police, was arrested after she was accused of helping Massey following his escape, did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

After Massey’s capture, the attention of the authorities unsurprisingly turned towards Groves, the lone remaining fugitive, and New Orleans Police Department Chief Anne Kirkpatrick spoke directly to Groves at a June 27 news conference.

“We are going to capture you,” Kirkpatrick said. “You will be taken into custody, but you still have the option to peacefully turn yourself in, and we will make an appeal to you to do so.The public defender is ready to meet you and to be with you from the very moment you choose to turn yourself in.”

Currently, there is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of Groves, which is funded by Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies.

In addition to Kirkpatrick, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Walter Martin also spoke at the press conference, emphasizing that the law enforcement community would remain vigilant in their search for Groves.

“Just like we found Mr. Massey today, we will find Mr. Groves,” Martin said at the Friday news conference. “We’ll continue our efforts.”

He then turned his attention to imploring the public to assist in the capture of Groves, “You can remain anonymous, but we need your help. Collectively, we will not rest, even if it takes another six days or another six weeks until the last fugitive is in custody.”

