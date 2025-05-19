Antonio Brown Looking Into Pressing Charges Against Individuals Who Jumped Him in Miami

After being detained for an altercation in Miami on May 17, former NFL player Antonio Brown said on social media that he is considering legal action against “the individuals that jumped me.”

According to CBS News Miami, Brown, 36, got into an altercation at an event hosted by streamer Adin Ross. Afterward, Brown returned with a weapon. Police officers took Brown in for questioning, and then released him.

When Brown posted on X, he wrote that he would speak to attorneys about pursuing action against his attackers.

Brown claims he was jumped by several people who attempted to steal his jewelry. Several videos that went viral on social media and through news outlets showed him being placed in handcuffs. He promised to keep followers abreast as he takes the steps to seek legal recourse.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

A Miami police department spokesperson, Officer Kiara Delva, confirmed that several people were questioned but no one was arrested. Delva said there were no injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Brown had an accomplished, but controversial, NFL career (2010-2021) with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a championship with the Bucs in 2021 with quarterback Tom Brady. He ended his career in a season finale against the New York Jets by taking off his football jersey while still on the field and heading toward the tunnel.

