Antonio McBroom, Ben & Jerry’s Largest Franchisee, Releases His First Book

The name Antonio McBroom should be familiar to BLACK ENTERPRISE readers, as we’ve covered his tremendous success, awards, and accolades as Founder and CEO of PRIMO Partners — the largest franchise ownership group for Ben & Jerry’s. Earlier this year, McBroom embarked on his next venture, launching his first book: The Self•ish Servant: Inspirational Lessons from a Visionary CEO to Create Extra-Ordinary Life.

With the rising demand for authentic, values-driven leadership, particularly among next-generation business builders, The Self•ish Servant offers a fresh perspective on one of the fundamental questions in business: How do you create lasting impact while building sustainable success? The book serves as an inspiring personal narrative and a practical guide to McBroom’s innovative leadership philosophy, combining self-development with servant leadership principles.

PRIMO Partners is a Southeast-based, award-winning, multi-unit and multi-brand organization with the goal of improving racial and socioeconomic equity in local communities. Through mentorship, coaching, and leadership development programs, McBroom and his team are creating the next generation of leaders. Now, McBroom is furthering this mission with the launch of The Self•ish Servant.



“I went from living in a house without running water to becoming the youngest franchise owner in Ben & Jerry’s history and building a multi-unit, multi-brand organization,” shared McBroom. “My transformation didn’t come through conventional business strategies—it came through learning to be selfish and servant-minded, a paradox that unlocks extraordinary potential—and this was the most meaningful lesson I’ve ever learned.”



In his book, McBroom chronicles his journey from growing up in rural North Carolina to becoming an award-winning CEO, offering an innovative framework for leadership that combines self-development with servant leadership principles. Along with practical business insight, McBroom shares his unique “Seven Principles of CEO Life” and is living proof of the success that comes from combining tenacity, self-awareness, and servant leadership.



A Morehead-Cain Scholar at UNC-Chapel Hill, McBroom discovered early on that true leadership requires an unconventional balance of deeply investing in one’s self-development and having an unwavering commitment to serving others. Despite facing significant obstacles, including racial discrimination and near-bankruptcy, McBroom developed a revolutionary approach to business leadership that has produced remarkable results across multiple industries.



As a 100% black-owned business, PRIMO Partners is on a mission to develop diverse businesses and leaders. PRIMO breaks down barriers for Black entrepreneurship and business ownership challenges faced in marginalized communities. Using their business as a vessel to help bridge the generational wealth gap for minorities, they invest a percentage of their revenues every year to support communities and organizations, providing access to education, consulting, mentorship, resources, and staff development to build future leaders and business owners.



For more information, visit selfishservant.com.

