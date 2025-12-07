Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Apple’s Lisa Jackson To Retire in 2026, Leaving Few Black Executives And Limited Companywide Representation Jackson joined Apple in 2013.







Lisa Jackson has departed Apple’s executive team, leaving the company with few Black executives and an overall Black representation of just 9%.

On Dec. 4, Apple announced that General Counsel Kate Adams and Jackson, vice president for environment, policy, and social initiatives, are retiring. Both reported directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Jackson, who joined Apple in 2013, oversaw the company’s diversity initiatives and much of its policy work in Washington, D.C., following her four-year tenure as an Obama-appointed administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. She will retire in late January 2026, according to Apple.

Her focus on social justice and renewable energy became less central during the second Trump administration, which publicly opposes DEI programs and has criticized climate change initiatives.

The change comes even though Apple shareholders rejected a February proposal to end the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion program. The conservative think tank, the National Center for Public Policy Research, had urged Apple to follow other major companies in scaling back DEI, which has faced criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump.

“The vibe shift is clear: DEI is out, and annual merit is in,” Stephen Padfield, executive director of the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, said in a pre-recorded statement played to Apple shareholders at the time.

Jackson’s departure leaves a small number of Black executives—5%, according to Apple. Cynthia Bowman, vice president, global talent and people business planning; Alisha Johnson-Wilder, director of external engagement for environment, policy, and social initiatives; and Wanda Austin, a key board member with extensive science and tech leadership, are among the few that remain.

Companywide, Black employees remain the lowest-represented minority group at Apple, aside from Indigenous staff at just 1% and multiracial employees at 3%. Black representation is stronger in retail and sales than in technical or leadership roles.

