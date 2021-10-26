This Black-Woman-Owned Vegan Skincare Line Is Fighting Against Human Trafficking

Apple Rose Beauty, a Black-woman owned skincare line, is using its platform to take a stand against human trafficking.

The company, owned by Kristy Alexander of Atlanta, offers support to trafficking survivors by employing them with a sustainable living wage and assisting them to become self-reliant after they’re rescued, according to Voyage ATL.

Alexander started Apple Rose Beauty after visiting Thailand and meeting two human trafficking survivors. She was impacted by their stories and decided to build a brand that could help others who’d experienced the same.

“[We’re] named after two victims of human trafficking,” Alexander said. “Our company has a big heart with a mission to employ human trafficking survivors and support organizations involved in their rescue and rehabilitation.”

The brand’s products, which are natural, cruelty-free, vegan, and tender on sensitive skin, were born from Alexander’s personal skincare experimentation.

While trying to find an aid for her and her friends’ excessive oil and dryness problems, she created various natural formulas.

She also tries local remedies and essential oils while traveling.

“Our products visibly alleviate tough skin issues such as oily skin, dry skin, acne, acne scars, and signs of aging,” she said in an interview. “Our unique formulations are crafted with the most potent, pure, and premium natural, wildcrafted, and certified organic ingredients sourced from around the globe.”

Alexander’s experimentation is backed by extensive study in science and engineering.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in physics from North Carolina Central University, followed by masters degrees with honors in management science and industrial engineering from North Carolina State University.

While her products soothe the skin, Alexander hopes her products will soothe the hearts of women who battle feelings of unworthiness..

“We are more than just a skincare company. We challenge and inspire world changers. We support, we speak life, we build-up, we restore and we celebrate and encourage the beauty in ourselves and others that is more than skin deep.”