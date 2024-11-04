Career by Sharelle Burt Applying For Multiple Jobs At The Same Company? Here’s What You Should Know Have you ever applied for jobs at the same company?







Experts offer advice to applicants who may be applying for multiple positions at the same company in the fierce job market, Business Insider reports.

With industry layoffs, some experts want applicants to be aware of the growing job market, which could result in numerous positions being open at the same company and how this could affect their chances of being hired. Executive coach, speaker, and founder of Embrace Change Cynthia Pong said there is no harm in applying but only “if there’s genuine alignment between the position and your skills, background, and interests.”

However, it is important to consider how an applicant may look when applying for numerous positions. Some employers may perceive it as desperate, particularly if the role doesn’t match skill sets. Recruiters may also wonder why other companies haven’t hired yet. Denise McKelvey, human resources executive with JPMorgan Chase’s Delaware operations, points out the concern that grows for an employer when a candidate applies for a job outside of their career track. “I would wonder why someone with IT skills would be applying to be a customer service representative,” McKelvy said, according to Delaware Online.

Career coach and strategist Farah Sharghi shared similar thoughts, adding, “Applying to too many roles can make you seem unsure about what you’re seeking, and most recruiters work on roles that are similar to one another.” The former tech recruiter recommends limiting the number of applications that are submitted to a single employer to only two or three qualifying positions.

Career trends expert at Indeed, Gabby Davis, suggests customizing each application based on the role if the target has multiple internal roles. “When applying for any job, but particularly multiple roles within a company, it’s crucial to have updated and tailored résumé and cover letters specific to each role,” Davis said.

Sharghi mentioned that applicants shouldn’t be surprised if a recruiter already knows of other applications during an interview. If that happens, she suggests pushing the narrative to demonstrate a strong interest in the company’s mission and values, even providing a script. “Yes, I’ve applied to a few positions here because I’m genuinely excited about the company’s mission and culture,” Sharghi suggests.

“Each role I’ve applied for aligns with my skills and career goals in different ways. For this specific position, I’m particularly interested because …”

Pong says that with any job application, applicants should always “emphasize your genuine fit and enthusiasm” for the position. Rachel Coppola of the University of Delaware’s Career Services Center also suggests researching what the company is looking for, aligning with skill sets, and whether they would be a good match.

