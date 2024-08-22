Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn April Reign Calls Out Ana Navarro For Being All Up In President Obama’s Face April Reign doesn't think Ana Navarro should be the one to fix President Obama's tie.







“The View” co-host Ana Navarro thought she was helping Barack Obama by fixing his tie. But journalist April Reign thinks Navarro was “out of bounds.”

Reign reposted her response to Navarro’s touchy-feely photo op with Barack, in which she touched his chest and kissed him on the cheek.

“Somebody had to fix his tie. So Chacha and I pitched-in,” Navarro captioned her post.

But Reign shot back, telling Navarro to delete her post because it didn’t come off as wholesome as she intended.

“Girl, delete this. You are not that somebody, or whatever Aaliyah said,” Reign sarcastically wrote. “You know this is out of bounds, which is why you locked the responses.”

Girl, delete this. You are not that somebody, or whatever Aaliyah said. You know this is out of bounds, which is why you locked the responses. https://t.co/Ftc21NGjiQ — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2024

Reign went on to seemingly accuse Navarro of being inappropriate with Barack Obama while his wife Michelle Obama was just feet away.

“Because what you NOT gon do is imply YOU needed to fix his tie, when Michelle was right around the corner in the green room,” Reign continued.

“You and your purse dog need to remember your place, and it’s not within tie distance of our POTUS. Like literally how dare you.”

Another user called out Navarro for playing nice with the former President despite how much she publicly criticized him on “The View.”

“Not that it matters, but I remember her being very critical of him when he was in office. Now she’s the fixer? Lol,” the user wrote.

“YOU.SEE.IT,” Reign wrote in response.

“Wasn’t she a Republican up until Trump? Can never trust those types,” added someone else.

Another user called Navarro out for shutting down the comments section on the tweet of her touchy photos with Obama.

“Locked them comments down quick!” they quipped.

Navarro might have voted Republican in past elections, but this election year, she describes herself in her Twitter bio as a “proud Nicaraguan-AMERICAN.”

“I love America, imperfections and all. In 2024, I’m a single-issue voter: for Trump to lose,” she adds.

