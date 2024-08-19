Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Michelle Obama To Speak At 2024 Democratic National Convention Obama is expected to speak on the second day of the convention.







Former first lady Michelle Obama will join the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) as a speaker. The event will take place in Obama’s native city of Chicago starting Aug. 19.

Sources told USA Today that Obama will appear on stage on Aug. 20, despite previous beliefs and an already-introduced lineup suggesting otherwise. In a surprise addition, Obama will speak to attendees and rally support for the upcoming Democratic Party nominee, Kamala Harris.

The revered Democratic figure now adds to the esteemed line-up of speakers, such as her husband former President Barack Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton. To kick the convention off, President Joe Biden and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will begin the speeches.

As for Mr. and Mrs. Obama, both speakers will address the delegates on Tuesday. With the day’s theme of “A Bold Vision For America’s Future,” the former first lady will encourage the audience to get out the vote and defeat Donald Trump in the November election.

Obama has continued her path toward inspiring hope while on the periphery of politics. Most recently, she announced the upcoming release of her workbook, Overcoming. Inspired by her second novel, The Light We Carry, the book includes writing prompts and activities to spark one’s own light.

I’m so thrilled to let you know that OVERCOMING: A Workbook — based on The Light We Carry — is coming out on December 3!



Filled with thoughtful activities and writing prompts, I hope this workbook can help you unlock your power. https://t.co/IZWLMRGTn5 #Overcoming pic.twitter.com/YfC0uIsqc1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 31, 2024

Despite her new era, the 60-year-old is briefly stepping back into politics to ensure a historic voter turnout in favor of Vice President Harris. Moreover, the former first couple officially endorsed the Harris’ candidacy in July.

Harris expects to formally accept the party’s nomination at the DNC on Thursday, with both Obamas now partaking in the festivities leading up to it.

