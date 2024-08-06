by Daniel Johnson Simply Pure Trenton is Reportedly the First Black-Owned Multistate Dispensary In addition to giving Black-owned businesses prime real estate in their shop, Simply Pure also partnered with ButACake, a Black-owned concentrates company, to build out marketing displays at its stores.









Tahir Johnson and Wanda James made history by partnering to push Johnson’s Simply Pure Trenton franchise into multiple states via a licensing agreement, bucking the popular trend of partnerships with established multistate operators.

According to MJ Biz Daily, Simply Pure is believed to be the first Black-owned multistate retail operator. The business scaled up using outside investors and debt and equity deals, which Johnson described as the route that made the most sense to the outlet.

“I had bigger companies with deeper pockets that wanted to partner, but that wouldn’t have made sense. Not only am I part of the brand, but I get Wanda, herself, as a mentor.”

Johnson, also the president of the Minority Cannabis Business Association and a member of MJBiz Daily’s Advisory Council, described the business’ practice of dedicating shelf space to other Black-owned cannabis products to the outlet. “It’s right in the center of the floor, in the most prominent area in the dispensary, so those brands get the most attention.”

ButACake CEO Matha Figaro told MJ Biz via email that the initiative is important and models a path for collectivism and collaboration between minority-owned brands.

“This opportunity represents the strength in collaboration for minority-owned brands striving for visibility in the competitive cannabis market,” Figaro wrote.

Figaro continued, “The exposure from being on Simply Pure’s shelves not only amplifies our reach but also underscores the importance of equitable shelf placement.”

For James’s part, she believes that Simply Pure’s reception at its grand opening weekend late in July portends a bright future for a collaboration that the two described as a passion project.

“It was a heartfelt turnout. This one held so much weight. Everyone was just ready for this. The industry was a passion for both of us,” James told MJ Biz Daily, “and we both had a lot of the same feelings about business, what the plant stood for, and what it could mean for the community.”

