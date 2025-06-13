Women by Kandiss Edwards Ariel Atkins Defends Angel Reese: ‘Her Crown Is Heavy’ Ariel Atkin’s spoke to reporters about their treatment of Angel Reese the “23-year-old kid,” advising them to keep the topic on basketball.







Ariel Atkins, a Chicago Sky player, stepped up to defend Angel Reese at a post-game press conference.

After the Sky’s June 10 loss to the reigning champions, Atkins and Reese sat down to take questions. Reese, a decorated NCAA player and well-known WNBA player, is the subject of heavy media criticism. As Caitlyn Clark’s star rises in the pros, her college rival, Reese, is regularly lambasted. Hence, Atkins preemptively spoke to the press about their treatment of the “23-year-old kid.” She directed the media panel to keep their questions focused on basketball. Currently, the team is 0-6 in their season. The shooting guard stressed her desire to leave the personal “nonsense” out of the conversation.

“This is a 23-year-old kid and the amount of crap that she gets on day-to-day, and she still shows up,” Atkins began. “Whatever questions y’all got about our team, basketball-wise we appreciate it, but all the other nonsense, it’s irrelevant. We’re here to play basketball and do what we do. We’re having a hard time right now at the end of the day.”

Reese remained silent with teary eyes as her teammate came to her defense.

“Her crown is heavy, so whatever else y’all wanna come at her for the way that she acts, she has to build a wall,” Atkins continued. “She has to have a wall. Because if she doesn’t, people will break her down. Not only because of the way that she looks but because of the way she carries herself.”

The past few weeks have been particularly difficult for the Sky forward. After the June 7 loss to the Indiana Fever, trade rumors began to circulate. The team suffered a loss when veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot suffered an ACL injury. Sky reporter Kari Bell made the suggestion as a way to secure a new point guard.

“If the Sky wanted to go and get another point guard quickly, this is the fastest way to do it without taking a salary hit,” Bell wrote. “Both Reese & Cardoso are big names that draw in the fans and are absolutely big trade capital for the Sky.”

Though Reese is capitalizing on her fame and appears to be enjoying her youth, she can’t win. Off the court, spectators demand she leaves her modeling gigs, Met Gala appearances, and podcast, Unapologetically Angel, behind and focus on the ball. On the court, as the leading rebounder in the entire league, spectators demand she performs better. Luckily, supporters and teammates like Atkins have her back.

