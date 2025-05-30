Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Reebok Unveils Angel Reese’s Signature Logo Ahead Of Her Sneaker Release Reebok unveils Angel Reese's new signature logo.







Angel Reese has an official logo for her upcoming Reebok sneaker release.

The sportswear giant revealed the Chicago Sky star’s new logo on May 28, with Reese quickly tweeting to show her approval. The LSU champion’s new logo features a sleek chrome “AR,” representing her initials.

“Just the beginning. Reebok x @Reese10Angel: like you’ve never seen before,” Reebok wrote.

“Sorry, just had to “double” back… LOGO SO FIRE!” Reese wrote in a follow-up tweet. “It’s like my momma named me so perfect (after her, of course) because she knew this moment would come!! LOVE LOVE LOVE💙”

The logo debuts as part of the multi-year contract extension Reese signed with Reebok last fall. It marks her first official emblem and sets the stage for her signature shoe, set to launch in 2026.

Fans of the WNBA star shared their support to drown out the trolls who have made it a routine to torment the ball player online.

“My little girls love the game because of you. We’re all so proud of you. Keep pushing 👊🏽,” one fan wrote.

“WE WILL BE BUYING,” added another.

Reebok first signed Reese in 2023 during her standout LSU days, becoming the face of the company’s women’s basketball efforts. Since then, the brand has deepened its partnership with her, launching several apparel drops and player-exclusive shoes, including her standout pink “Shaqnosis” collab.

When she signed her extension last October, Reese became just the sixth WNBA player with a signature shoe deal, joining the ranks of Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson (Nike), Breanna Stewart (Puma), and Sydney Colson (Creative Control).

“Reebok and Angel are growing together every day, and our visions for the future are aligned,” Jide Osifeso, Reebok’s head of basketball, said at the time. “We’re excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette.”

