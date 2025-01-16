News by Jameelah Mullen Arizona Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Video Shows Him Naked From The Waist Down The deceased man’s family says the coffee shop is responsible for his death.







Nautica Malone is dead after workers recorded him at a coffee shop drive-thru naked from the waist down.

The 27–year–old husband and father pulled into the drive-thru at Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe, Arizona, when an employee noticed he was not wearing pants. According to the employee, Malone was pleasuring himself at the time. The employee alerted her manager, who recorded the incident on her cellphone.

“Sir, you need to leave. Unacceptable,” the woman said in the video. She then instructed her colleagues to call 911.

NEW: 27-year-old father and husband took his own life a day after a woman exposed him online for not wearing pants at an Arizona bikini barista drive-thru Nautica Malone was seen without pants in a viral video just one day before his death The man was asked to leave the… pic.twitter.com/paob3aa8W7 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) January 14, 2025

The video was posted on social media with a caption warning others to be on the lookout for the then-unidentified man. The viral video sparked outrage from many social media users.

Following the backlash, Malone reportedly drove to a nearby town and used a firearm to shoot himself in the head, according to the Maricopa County medical examiner.

TMZ reported that on the night of Malone’s death, his family came to the coffee shop and confronted the staff, claiming Malone’s death by suicide was allegedly a direct result of the viral video.

A woman who identified as Malone’s mother took to social media to pay tribute to her son. In the now-deleted post, which was reposted to The Neighborhood Talk, she also accused the Bikini Beans manager of causing Malone to “take his own life. “

“This woman decided to take things into her own hands and not report what potentially happened to corporate offices. Because of her ignorance, someone chose to harm themselves.” the post read.

Instagrammers chimed in to defend the Bikini Beans manager.

“The audacity is astounding. Your son was out here violating others in a deeply harmful and sexual manner, yet you chose to place the blame on someone else for his decision to take his own life. While I am sorry for your loss, the responsibility lies with him—and with you, as well,” Bearded_King_77 wrote.

Bikini Beans Coffee stated on X on Jan. 14 in response to Nautica Malone’s passing. The chain coffee shop offered condolences to Malone’s family and expressed its commitment to protecting its employees.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual involved during this difficult time. This was an unfortunate and tragic situation. As a company, the safety of our employees is always our top priority,” the company wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988. Counselors are available 24 hours a day to provide free, confidential support.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Family Speaks Out After His Wife Alleges He Was A Drug Addict