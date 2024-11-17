Food by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Upper Room: Atlanta’s New Community Bar Uniting Locals With Coffee, Bites, And Black-Owned Spirits The lounge is located in the city's popular Ponce City Market.







There’s a new community spot in Atlanta, Georgia’s popular Ponce City Market aiming to unite people with a specially curated menu of coffee, light bites, and Black-owned spirit brands.

Founded by restaurateur Kelsey Maynor, who co-owns Atlanta Breakfast Club and Le Petite Marche, and Shakirah DeMesier, a marketer and actor, The Upper Room is a lounge and event space offering a diverse menu of coffees, teas, matcha, smoothies, fresh-pressed juices, and a curated selection of Black-owned wines and beers. On the food side, guests can enjoy snacks like white truffle–Parmesan popcorn and charcuterie, along with dishes such as jerk plantain patties, curry chicken salad, and Caesar salad.

“We wanted to create a brand that gives our friends’ brands exposure,” Maynor tells Atlanta Magazine. “The drinks and food are the culmination of flavor profiles we enjoy.”

The new coffee shop and bar, open from Wednesday to Sunday, was made with the community in mind as the two female founders envisioned “a vibrant haven where people could come together to work, unwind, and host unforgettable events, creating a true community bar space,” Maynor says.

Along with coffee, tea, spirits, and light bites, The Upper Room offers a range of hands-on classes, providing patrons an opportunity to connect with friends and meet new people.

“We pride ourselves on bringing people together,” DeMesier says.

The cocktail menu highlights Black-owned spirits, featuring drinks like the Dyl (Bayab gin, spiced pear liqueur, lemon juice, butterfly pea, and St. Germaine) and the Fall of Eden (Uncle Nearest whiskey, Mercier apple butter, cherry liqueur, and bitters). Every Friday, cocktail classes showcase a different Black-owned liquor brand, such as Reyalibre tequila and Uncle Nearest whiskey. Attendees learn about the brand’s history, the techniques of shaking versus stirring, and how to create signature cocktails using these spirits.

During the fall season, patrons can enjoy coffee-cupping classes that teach the different distinctions of coffee. The Upper Room also collaborates with Linwood Court Candles at Citizen Supply for candle-making classes where can enjoy a drink special of two cocktails for $25.

With its floral and greenery design, the 16-seat bar with cozy couches hopes to become the home away from home for locals.

“It feels like your favorite nook at home or the space you go in your grandma’s living room. It feels like comfort,” DeMesier says. “You can sit and stay awhile. It’s a friendly and open place.”

