Colorado Football Player Travis Hunter Has Signed The ‘Smartest NIL Deal Ever’ With NerdWallet

University of Colorado Boulder wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter just inked the “Smartest NIL Deal Ever” when he connected with NerdWallet.

According to the financial company, the future NFL player, currently playing for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has committed to placing at least 20% of his fee into a smart savings account.

“Preparation is the key to success both on and off the field, and I’m excited to plan for a strong financial future with the help of NerdWallet,” Hunter said in a written statement. “The NIL partnership with NerdWallet empowers me to take charge of my long-term financial future, and I truly believe it can be a game-changer for college athletes like me.”

The financial company is also encouraging other athletes who are interested in their own NIL (Name, image, likeness) deal to check out this link. It provides instructions on how they can partner with NerdWallet if they agree to the terms and conditions listed on the page.

NerdWallet is also giving away a Travis Hunter limited edition playing card on its social media channels. Anyone interested in obtaining that card is instructed to tag a friend with #NerdWalletSweeps in their co-posted Instagram post.

The two-way player (Meaning he plays both defense and offense) signed an NIL deal with Squishmallows last November.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, when asked about his preference for what side of the ball he’d like to be on, whether a cornerback or a wide receiver, he replied he would like to play both positions if he can make it to the NFL. He wants to follow in the footsteps of his coach, who played on offense and defense during his time in the NFL as an active player.

