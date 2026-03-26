News by Kandiss Edwards ‘The Army Wants You’ Up To Age 42, With Only One Marijuana Conviction The change is part of an expedited revision to Army Regulation 601-210, which outlines the service’s enlistment requirements.







The U.S. Army has officially raised the maximum enlistment age to 42 and will also waive one marijuana conviction.

The change is part of an expedited revision to Army Regulation 601-210, which outlines the service’s enlistment requirements. On March 20, the new were published and will take effect on April 20. As of now the change will apply to the main branch of the Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserve.

The policy shift comes as the military adapts to a modern battlefield that values technical expertise over youth alone. By raising the age limit from 35 to 42, the Army aligns itself with the Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard, which already accept recruits up to that age. Navy officials currently cap enlistment at 41. The Marine Corps remains the youngest branch with an age limit of 28.

Army leadership emphasized that the decision was driven by the need for “mature talent,” particularly in high-tech fields like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and logistics. Col. Angela Chipman, chief of the Army’s Military Personnel Accessions and Retention Division, noted that older recruits often bring valuable civilian work experience. That experience can be fast-tracked into technical warrant officer roles.

JUST IN – Effective April 20, 2026, the U.S. Army is increasing the maximum enlistment age from 34 to 42 and eliminating waiver requirements for a single conviction of possession of marijuana. pic.twitter.com/QWtUf2b7Y7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 24, 2026

Without prior service, applicants must be able to ship to basic training before their 43rd birthday. For those who have previously served, eligibility is determined by subtracting their years of honorable active service from their current age. If the calculation is less than 43, they may qualify to re-enter.

In addition to less stringent age requirements, the Army is dismissing requirements for candidates with prior marijuana drug convictions In order to account for societal evolution, the Army has eliminated the requirement for a formal waiver for applicants with a single conviction for marijuana or drug paraphernalia possession.

Though, older recruits have higher attrition rates in basic training they often score higher on qualification tests and show higher rates of retention and promotion compared to their teenage recruits.

As of late March 2026, the Army is on track to meet its annual recruiting goals. Some attribute the success to these modernized standards and new pre-training “prep” courses that help candidates meet fitness benchmarks. By opening the door to a generation of middle-aged Americans, the Army aims to build a more proficient and life-experienced force willing to go to war.

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