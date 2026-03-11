News by Sharelle B. McNair To Get Back At Trump, Who ‘Betrayed America,’ Candace Owens Encourages All US Military To Quit Amid Iran Conflict As followers started to attack her or express their feelings against her claims, Owens carried on, saying the military shouldn't fight for “child rapists.”







Candace Owns, a former ally of President Donald Trump, is doing what she can to highlight his wrongs as the country continues in a conflict with Iran. Namely, she is encouraging U.S. military members to resign immediately.

In a series of fiery tweets on X, the conservative podcast host spoke out against the ongoing battle with the Middle Eastern country that has already taken the lives of several American troop members.

“Do not join or remain in the United States Military. Trump has betrayed America and expects you to die for Israel,” she wrote in a repost of former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz saying he won’t rule out U.S. troops being on the ground in Iran. “There is no honor in being led by dishonorable men to your death.”

She didn’t stop there. As followers started to attack her or express their feelings against her claims, Owens carried on.

“Zionists are having a meltdown about what I said yesterday, so let me reiterate. Do NOT sign up for or continue to fight for the U.S military. This war is on behalf of satanic pedophiles,” Owens wrote. “Find the legal means to exit the military. Do not fight for child rapists. Come home.”

Owens spoke out about the demise of the battle with Iran during an episode of The Candace Podcast.

The mother of four doubled down on her stance, encouraging military members and antagonists to “write their articles and reach out to the White House” because she knows this isn’t right.

“I want war with all of you. And there’s a reason, but I want war with all of you. So I want you to write your articles, issue your statements, email the White House, reach out for comments, OK? Say whatever it is you want to say about me,” Owens said.

“I want war with all of you ’cause I know,” she added. “I know this isn’t right and there is no way you are going to convince me and the rest of the world that all of this is normal.”

Since the U.S. strike on Iran killed the country’s leader, Ali Khamenei, Owens has been outspoken about Trump putting national security at risk. But she isn’t the only one.

Outside of American voters concerned about a homeland attack and the rising cost of gas, Republican and Democratic leaders are in opposition—but behind closed doors, according to Politico.

“The constitutional sequence is, you engage the public before you go to war unless an attack is imminent. And imminent means like, imminent—not like something that’s been over a 47-year period of time,” former Army ranger Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), said.

Davidson is one leader who had no problem sharing his grievances out loud. Others wanted anonymity to speak candidly. “Sounds a little bit like President Lyndon Johnson going into Vietnam, doesn’t it?” one such lawmaker said.

