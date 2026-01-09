News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Falcons Along With The Arthur Blank Foundation Invest In Female Footballers The funding initiative is intended to help schools offset costs associated with starting or expanding girls flag football programs.







Every accredited high school in Georgia is eligible to apply for grant funding to support or launch girls’ flag football programs, according to an announcement from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons.

The funding initiative is intended to help schools offset costs associated with starting or expanding girls’ flag football programs. The grant will cover all costs associated with running the programs, including equipment, uniforms, and coaching resources. High schools statewide, both public and private, that meet eligibility requirements are can apply.

The owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank’s said the grants build on years of investment in girls flag football in Georgia. Participation in the sport has grown rapidly since it was first introduced at the high school level. According to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the foundation previously provided grant funding to hundreds of schools to help establish and sustain programs.

In a statement, Greg Beadles, president and chief executive officer of the Atlanta Falcons, said the organization is committed to expanding access to the sport for female athletes across the state.

“The growth, energy, and support for girls flag football in Georgia has been outstanding over the past several years and has provided a model to extend our support across the nation. . . Arthur Blank, his Family Foundation, and the Falcons recognize the importance of providing girls the opportunity to play the game. We are honored to continue our support for girls flag football through camps and clinics, our annual college showcase at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and this grant opportunity,” he said.

The state of Georgia sanctioned girls’ flag football as an official high school sport after a multi-year pilot program. The GHSA credited sustained support from the Blank Foundation and the Falcons with helping schools remove financial barriers to participation.

The grant program is only one of the ways the Blank family and the Falcons are attempting to increase access to sports for young people in Georgia. In December 2025, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation pledged more than $6.3 million to six metro Atlanta school districts to expand youth access to athletics, including flag football, soccer, and other programs. The funding is designated to help remove barriers to participation and support physical education. The following counties will see an infusion of funding in their physical education and sports programs: DeKalb, Clayton, Rockdale, Gwinnett, Griffin-Spalding, and Fulton.

