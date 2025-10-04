Uncategorized by Daniel Johnson Arthur Jones IV, Super Bowl Champion, Dies At 39 Jones, who was named for his father, the pastor of Binghamton, New York's Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, had battled health issues in recent years.







Arthur Jones IV, a former NFL defensive lineman who was a key part of the Baltimore Ravens last Super Bowl win in 2013, and the brother of UFC fighter Jon Jones and longtime NFL defensive end Chandler Jones, died on Oct. 3, according to an announcement from his alma mater, Syracuse University.

As ESPN reports, neither the Ravens nor Syracuse University mentioned where, when, or how Jones died, but Ravens brass, including general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh, had high praise for the franchise’s former fifth-round pick.

Per a report from News Channel 9 reporter Steve Infanti, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office informed him that Jones’ pacemaker went off on Oct. 3, and it had a safety feature that sent an emergency message to his doctor. The paramedics were called, but unfortunately, Jones had already died before they arrived. According to Infanti, Jones already had a preexisting heart condition.

An Onondaga County Sheriff's spokesperson tells us that Arthur Jones' pacemaker went off this morning, automatically sending a message to his doctor. EMS responded to Jones' home just before 11 a.m., but he had already passed away. Jones had a pre-existing heart condition. — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) October 4, 2025

“Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told ESPN. “His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.”

“My heart is heavy today after the loss of Art Jones,” Harbaugh noted to the outlet. “Art was a truly remarkable person, a dedicated teammate, a relentless worker, and someone any coach would be proud to lead. His love for life, generous spirit, and radiant smile left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

He continued, “He had a genuine gift for connecting with people, bringing joy to the locker room and beyond, and his presence was a source of light within our team and the Baltimore community.”

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. He is Forever Orange. pic.twitter.com/zuWbfHnIPb — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 3, 2025

UFC is saddened to hear about the passing of Arthur Jones.



Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fWJppu5oE9 — UFC (@ufc) October 3, 2025

Jones was a standout player at Syracuse University, recording 38.5 tackles for loss, a school record for an interior defensive lineman. He also made first-team All Big-East over his final two seasons at Syracuse.

“Arthur Jones was a tremendous player and even better person,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “We were fortunate that Arthur continued to support our football program after his playing career. He impacted many of our student-athletes, always with a smile and uplifting message.”

According to The Athletic, Jones, who was named for his father, the pastor of Binghamton, New York’s Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, had battled health issues in recent years.

After Jones left Baltimore in 2014, he signed a five-year $33 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, but had injury problems while with the team. A few years later, in 2017, he joined the now Washington Commanders, but only played one game with his new team before going back on the injured reserve.

One year after that, Jones announced his retirement via an Instagram post, writing “It’s time for me to continue my legacy off the field. Athletes always know this day will come and I’m blessed to share this news with a smile on my face.”

I'll never forget this Arthur Jones moment. pic.twitter.com/MFPKxBUhbB — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) October 3, 2025

Jones played four seasons with the team, starting 20 of those games. He was a key cog in the Ravens’ defensive line rotation during their Super Bowl season in 2012, finishing that season with some of his best work, recording 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He also recorded a key sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (yes, he did do a sack dance) just before halftime, and a fumble recovery, helping the Ravens seal a 34-31 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Arthur Jones. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have gotten to know him over the past two years. His kindness and personality were a joy to be around,” Syracuse head football coach Fran Brown told News Channel 9. “My prayers are with his family, friends, our alumni and everyone who knew him during this difficult time.”

Jones, who was close to his family, and his mother, Camille, who died in 2017 at 55 due to complications from diabetes, chose to play at Syracuse, in part, so he could be close to his family. His eldest sister, Carmen, also died prematurely, she died of a brain tumor at 17 when Jones was in the eighth grade.

Per their reporting, despite these tragedies, Jones remained a positive presence over the course of his NFL career, winning the Baltimore Ravens “Good Guy” award in 2012, which was awarded to him by media members for his cooperation with the media during press availability. Jones was highly regarded by his teammates for his distinctive wide smile and his friendly disposition, often making them smile or laugh with his patented sack dances and he was also a consistent presence during the community initiatives of the Baltimore Ravens.

