Succeeding In The Age of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become part of much of today’s society: entertainment, customer service, manufacturing, and — yes — even medicine. It’s transforming how Americans live, work, and lead. No one knows it better than Lester McPherson, director of Global Specialized Delivery at AWS. He says AI is here to stay and encouraged everyone who attended last year’s XCEL Summit For Men to embrace it.

Understanding the opportunities and risks associated with its development and integration will be critical to tomorrow’s career success. And while a heated debate centers on AI ultimately replacing the human workforce, instead, McPherson wants today’s Black men and women to learn how humans can collaborate with AI. Noting that there aren’t enough African Americans and minorities in this space, but opportunities are everywhere.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE approaches its 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit For Men this year, both the editors of BLACK ENTERPRISE and the many panelists who attended this past Summit encourage everyone to stand out as leaders in the age of AI. Listen to McPherson, one of last year’s panelists, make his case in this short clip from his on-stage interview with moderator Dwayne Dixon, managing principal of Dwayne Dixon International.

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