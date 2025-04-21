As Many Schools Comply With Trump’s Anti-DEI Demands, Case Western Reserve Staffer Pushes Back

While many schools have begun complying with Trump’s memo to eliminate DEI programs, one college staffer fought to keep their campus inclusive.

Case Western Reserve University in Ohio received federal funding. Not wanting to risk this vital support, the Cleveland institution immediately removed certain websites for DEI-focused initiatives.

According to News 5 Cleveland, a school staffer refused to cooperate.

“It said, ‘Confidential and urgent, please immediately remove these websites,’” said Marie Vibbert, webmaster for the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western.

Vibbert responded with a simple ‘no’ on the matter, if done to appease Trump.

“I said, ‘Is this just, you know, to kowtow to Trump? If so, no,” she explained.

Although she oversees around 120 of Case Western Reserve’s websites, she was asked to remove websites specifically for scholarships targeting minorities. Their selections raised concern, leading her to refuse the request.

As she suspected, the three scholarships, including the 2012 Chemistry Doctoral Scholarship for Underrepresented Minority Students, were connected to DEI. Feeling unnerved, Vibbert took her concerns to the vice president.

“To block access to that education to people who might not be able to come if they can’t get a scholarship, that, to me, is terrible,” said Vibbert.

Vibbert’s stance could not compete with the federal demands, especially since threats to cut federal funding had already been made at other institutions, and the websites were removed. The university later released a statement about the closure of its DEI engagement office.

“We have watched the evolution of the legal challenges to these executive orders, and, as we have seen among some of our peers already, it is clear we must be in compliance with them to receive the federal funding that is critical to our present and future,” shared the school.

“As a consequence of this federal mandate, the university-wide office for diversity, equity and inclusive engagement will close, effective immediately. To maintain alignment with our institutional values, we will establish the office for campus enrichment and engagement.”

Vibbert, however, believes the submission undermines CWRU’s values as a learning institution. She asserted her disdain for their statement and compliance with Trump’s order.

“The University is worried about its bottom line, but our bottom line is that we’re an educational institution. Our bottom line is not money…Our bottom line is education. Our bottom line is engineers, doctors, and lawyers. That’s our bottom line. Is providing that for society,” shared the staffer.

Vibbert still holds out hope that her university will stand up for inclusivity within its campus. She knows that it takes more.

“Certainly the faculty and the staff and the students care, and it’s just going to take a tiny bit of bravery, because we have to act like this is going to end,” said Vibbert.

Vibbert has become a standout for collegiate opposition to the new federal demands. Her actions align with those of Harvard’s officials, who have also refused to comply with the anti-DEI agenda.

RELATED CONTENT: Caribbean Outrage Erupts As Trump’s U.S. Travel Ban Threatens Families And Diplomacy