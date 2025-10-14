Entrepreneurship by Jameelah Mullen How Asa Leveaux Rose From Homelessness To ‘Industry Icon’ Leveaux said he noticed a recurring pattern among executives at business conferences: they weren’t gaining the knowledge needed to enhance their skills.







Asa Leveaux has faced hardships in his life, but the versatile entrepreneur also recognizes the power of making a comeback. He is the founder of House Of Icons and the Industry Icon Program, a 12-month program that helps executives and business owners increase their visibility and profits.

According to NY Carib News, participants in the program have seen a 300 percent return on their investment within 18 months of joining, Leveaux noted.

Leveaux said he noticed a recurring pattern among executives at business conferences: they weren’t gaining the knowledge needed to enhance their skills. This inspired him to create a results-driven program that did more than just offer advice.

“They were paying for access to leaders, but not the access to thought leaders, but not assets that build the authority,” he told NY Carib News.

The father of one says he gained some of his business knowledge while serving as a military commander in Afghanistan. His military background helped him develop his understanding of leadership, which he now applies to his program.

After Forbes featured Leveaux in 2020, his business took off. Despite high demand, the entrepreneur limits his program to 25 clients annually to ensure a high-quality experience. The boutique-style programs give business owners access to ghostwriters, trademark lawyers, and agents.

Leveaux told NY Carib News that experiencing homelessness taught him tools that contributed to developing a successful business model.

“Those nights in the parking lot taught me what it feels like to be unseen. Every executive we help is sleeping in their own version of that parking lot—brilliant but undervalued,” Leveaux said.

The “Icon Architect” said his entrepreneurial spirit started early. At 9 years old, Leveaux sold candy at church. At 14, he started a lawn care service that brought in about $100 a day.

“Going door-to-door allowed me first-hand experience on how to create a deal, overcome objections, and pitch in a concise way, “ Leveaux told Canvas Rebel in 2022.

Visit Leveaux’s website to learn more about the Icon Program.

