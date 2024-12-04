Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton A$AP Rocky Honored With Cultural Innovator Award At The Fashion Awards 2024 Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council said, 'Rocky has had a resounding impact on the creative industries and popular culture this year.'







Harlem recording artist A$AP Rocky was given the Culture Innovator Award at The Fashion Awards 2024.

The honor occurred on Dec. 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. According to The Fashion Awards, this award is given to an innovator, leader, and image maker in the entertainment industry who has created viral fashion moments that influenced the fashion industry and culture within the past year.

“We are thrilled to honour A$AP Rocky with the Cultural Innovator Award tonight,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, in a written statement. “Rocky has had a resounding impact on the creative industries and popular culture this year — from his Paris Fashion Week debut to designing the retro-futuristic neighborhood in the Moncler’s The City of Genius in Shanghai. Through these collections and the promotion of his upcoming album ‘Don’t Be Dumb,’ he has firmly positioned himself at the intersection of culture and innovation. We are also incredibly grateful for his continued support of UK designers and retail.”

Fashion and performing hip-hop songs are not the only things A$AP Rocky does while helping his girlfriend, Rihanna, raise their two children, RZA and Riot.

It was recently reported that the entrepreneur is set to buy an English professional soccer team, EFL Club Tranmere Rovers. Rocky is involved in the investment group led by his attorney, Joe Tacopina, which will pay 15 million euros (USD 16 million) to obtain an 80% ownership stake in the English Football League sports club. The rapper’s strong relationship with the attorney has convinced Tacopina that Rocky’s involvement will benefit the team.

“Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid,” an unidentified source stated, according to The Sun. They also said that Tacopina “thinks Tranmere—a famous club near Liverpool—is undervalued and that, by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement,” Rocky can help “transform it.”

The purchase has to first be approved by the English Football League.

