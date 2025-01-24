Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards A$AP Rocky Prosecutors Ask Jurors If They Are Part Of The Rihanna Navy Rihanna is a topic of interest in the jury selection process for A$AP Rocky's trial.







Potential jurors in the A$AP Rocky assault trial are being evaluated based on their support of Rihanna, the mother of his children, TMZ reports.

Jurors are reportedly being asked if they have purchased any of the billionaire businessowman’s Fenty beauty products or clothing. The prosecution also got straight to the point, asking jurors if they could render a fair and impartial verdict if Rihanna happened to be sitting in the courtroom.

Prosecutors In A$AP Rocky Trial Weed Out Prospective Jurors With Questions About Rihanna, No Black Jurors Selected https://t.co/VKAr3QbTBQ pic.twitter.com/QshOLLbEr1 — Y.R. Perry (@arsonvictim) January 24, 2025

The trial stems from a 2021 incident in which the F**ken Problems rapper allegedly shot at his former friend, Terel Ephron. Rocky was arrested in April 2022 and charged with the crime.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office made a statement at the time of the arrest, highlighting its version of events:

“On Nov. 6, 2021, during a heated discussion in Hollywood, Mayers allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim. In a subsequent confrontation, Mayers allegedly drew the handgun and fired twice in the direction of the victim,” prosecutors said.

Four years after the incident, prosecutors are ready to proceed with the case. Early in the trial, there is significant interest in both Rocky and Rihanna.

In a preliminary hearing, Judge Mark S. Arnold asked pointed questions about the nature of Rocky and the Work singer’s marital status. Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, claimed he did not know if the couple was officially married and described the relationship as a common-law partnership.

Rocky appears to be taking it all in stride and is ready for his day in court. The rapper recently declined a plea deal in the case that would have mandated he spend six months in jail followed by three years of probation.

The model is still working to further solidify his name in the entertainment industry. The rapper will perform at the 2025 Rolling Loud festival and has been named a co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala.

