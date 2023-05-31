Ashanti Finally Seals The Deal With A Buyer For Her $2.2M Mansion

Cha-ching!

A buyer has reportedly cashed in on Ashanti’s 2-acre Old Westbury property in Long Island, New York. According to Finurah, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom brick neocolonial mansion has been on the market for a year, and now real estate sites reportedly show a pending sale for $2.2 million.

The 42-year-old singer was born and raised in Glen Cove, Long Island, where the mansion was built in 1999. She snagged it in 2003 for $1.95 million.

A video tour of the home posted by The Real Estate Insider, shows off the interior and exterior details of the mansion that the “Foolish” singer called home for several years.

A circular driveway leads to the colonial that features a brick foundation surrounded by lush greenery. A luxurious chandelier dangles from the ceiling at the entrance before approaching two entryways on both sides of the home, one side leading to the living and family rooms, and the other holding the dining area.

Two floor-to-ceiling columns grace the entrance of the tiled kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances. A spiral staircase leads to the second floor, which holds bedrooms and bathrooms. French doors lead to the backyard where a pool awaits among the outdoor patio area.

Sealed by large brown doors, the keys to the mansion are ready for the new owner.

Ashanti originally listed her 5,345 square-foot residence for $2.198 million, as reported by Dirt in 2022. The artist was at the height of her popularity when she purchased the home years ago.

News about Ashanti’s listing follows rumors about the singer recently rekindling her romance with rapper Nelly. The pair began dating in 2003, the same year Ashanti bought her now-former manse, and dated on and off before calling it quits in 2013.

