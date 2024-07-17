Ashanti And Nelly Ready To Share Their Love Story In New Reality TV Show

Ashanti and Nelly are going from stage to screen. The engaged couple will embark on a new reality show focusing on their growing family.

The lovebirds, who rekindled their relationship in April 2023, will showcase their affection in the new venture. According to TheJasmineBrand, the show will begin pre-production soon in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis.

While both are still growing their music careers, their family is expanding as well. Ashanti recently celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower. Nelly has two children, Chanelle (30) and Cornell Haynes III (25), from a previous relationship with Channetta Valentine.

Viewers are sure to gain more insight into their dynamic, as well as the blending of their families and details of their reunion. Their long-winded love affair first started in 2003, initially splitting in 2013. However, the duo later reunited, and are now taking their relationship to the next level of parenthood.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ashanti got real about their initial split.

“After our breakup, I didn’t think we’d ever have a conversation again,” the 43-year-old explained.

However, fate had other plans, leading to them starting their own family, while also planning a wedding.

“It was such a beautiful, intimate moment…I cried, and I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever,” she revealed of her engagement to the 49-year-old.

The duo shocked Hollywood by getting secretly married in December 2023, as confirmed by ET. While fans await an actual wedding ceremony, Ashanti gave a few hints of what to expect.

She added, “I think its going to be a combination of fashion, glam, [and] Caribbean vibes.”

However, supporters will most likely have to wait until after the baby is born to see Ashanti walk down the aisle. As for their reality show, no further details were revealed on what network it will air on. In the meantime, the couple appears to be basking in their renewed love and baby on the way.

RELATED CONTENT: Congratulations! Nelly And Ashanti Secretly Wed In December, Records Show