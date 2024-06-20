Congratulations! Nelly And Ashanti Secretly Wed in December, Records Show

Ashanti and Nelly announced their engagement in April, but records show they have been married for four months. According to public records obtained by TMZ, the famous couple tied the knot on December 27, 2023, in St. Louis County.

Pregnancy rumors began to swirl when the pair appeared on stage at Nelly’s annual Black and White Ball. Nelly playfully rubbed Ashanti’s belly, garnering cheers from the crowd.

The hip-hop royals remained tight-lipped until April when Ashanti confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram. On the same day, she announced that she was engaged to the rapper in an Instagram video with Essence.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” the caption read.

The couple dated on and off from 2003 to 2013. After a decade apart, they famously spun the block on their romance. Ashanti and Nelly reunited in 2021 on stage at the Fat Joe, Ja Rule Verzuz battle. Nelly walked across the stage and appeared to hug the “Foolish” singer. Ashanti said she didn’t know her ex would be attending the event.

“It was very unexpected, I hadn’t seen him (Nelly) in like six years or more- spoken or seen, so it was a little awkward,” she said to Angie Martinez.

Dating rumors swirled when the songstress and the rapper were spotted holding hands at a boxing in Las Vegas last spring. A few months later, Nelly later confirmed the relationship.

Ashanti spoke about their rekindled romance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“The growth has been like superb, you know, like on both ends,” she said of their relationship now as compared to a decade ago. “We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days.”

Ashanti and Nelly prove that sometimes it’s OK to get that “Old Thang Back.”

