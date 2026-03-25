News by Sharelle B. McNair Jesse Jackson’s Youngest Daughter Sets The Record Straight On The ‘Fabricated” Narratives Targeting Her Family “My family may be public-facing but we are also human beings navigating real loss," Jackson wrote on Instagram.







Ashley Laverne Jackson, the youngest daughter of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, is setting the record straight on all the “fabricated” narratives of family drama created by social media accounts and websites following the civil rights leader’s death.

On Instagram, Jackson revealed that any website claiming to have a quote from her is a lie, as she hasn’t made any public statements surrounding family narratives, as she has been “intentional about preserving my voice and my peace.” “Any account, blog, or outlet posting “quotes” from me is operating in bad faith–Don’t share it, and don’t believe it. My family is grieving. Let us,” she wrote as a caption to the heartfelt post.

“My family may be public-facing, but we are also human beings navigating real loss. The choice to weaponize that pain for social media engagement or to peddle false narratives is predatory,” she said.

The prolific leader passed away on Feb. 17 following an illness at 84.

While the world expressed sadness, it wasn’t long before his children were wrapped up in some drama. According to The Grio, blogs and social media accounts focused on a narrative that Jackson’s relationship with the family was rocky, including a report alleging that the youngest and her mother were considered “unwanted baggage.”

It was also falsely reported that “The Different World” staff writer did not want to be included in her father’s private memorial service.

Additional drama included remarks made at the PUSH Rainbow founder’s funeral from former presidents, as Jackson Jr. condemned their comments for being too politically centered against family wishes.

However, Jackson said she wants privacy during her time of loss. “My focus right now is on moving through grief with privacy, showing up as a loving and supportive member of my family, and honoring my father’s life and legacy with dignity and care,” she ended the statement by saying.

Social media users in the comments seemed to be on her side, as many have experienced loss during their lifetime. “I already knew those statements weren’t true. I’m here for you, cousin,” @queen_nai_nai35 said.

Others were saddened that Jackson had to issue the statement in the first place. “I’m sorry that you even had to address this, Ashley. There are so many of us who love and care for you. We are standing in the gap,” @erikancooper said.

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