Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton The Associated Press Removes Story Claiming LeBron James Wrote An Op-Ed For Chinese Media A rep for the NBA player informed the outlet that James did not write anything for any Chinese media







After publishing a story that claimed to be an opinion piece written by future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James, The Associated Press removed the article from its website after discovering that the All-Star forward never wrote an op-ed for any media outlet.

According to ESPN, the news outlet took the story down after reporting that James wrote the piece for a Chinese publication and that he said in the alleged article that “basketball is not only a sport, but also a bridge that connects us.” However, after publishing the story, The Associated Press was informed by one of James’ reps that he had made a statement, but did not pen an article for a Chinese publication.

The original story pointed to the Sept. 8 edition of the People’s Daily newspaper, which wrote that James is in China for two preseason games taking place in October in Macao between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets.

The representative for the basketball player stated that he spoke with the Chinese media during a media session, and the statement attributed to him was made at that time. The original story noted that James said, “It’s super humbling for me to be able to come here, so far away from home, and get the reception and the love, I just wanted to pour it back to the community and to this country,” stating that Xinhua, the official news agency, supplied the quote.

Yet another Chinese media quickly doubted that “the mouthpiece of China’s ruling Communist Party” would allow an editorial from a foreign athlete.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post said, “It is rare for the mouthpiece of China’s ruling Communist Party to run articles carrying the byline of foreign sports stars. It is more common for international sporting heroes to connect with fans in China via Chinese social media.”

