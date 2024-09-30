Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Athletes For Harris’: Magic Johnson, Candace Parker, Billie Jean King Among Sports Stars Campaigning For Kamala Harris The initiative will mobilize athletes and coaches to vote, while also inspiring other players to do so.







Kamala Harris has a new cohort campaigning on her behalf. Her campaign announced the launch of “Athletes For Harris,” as sports legends join the cause.

The initiative will mobilize athletes and coaches to vote. while also inspiring other players to do so. Specifically, the movement will target Gen-Zers and young men, as written in a statement obtained by USA Today.

“Athletes are among the most trusted voices for key voting blocs, especially young men, making them uniquely qualified campaigners for Vice President Harris and Governor (Tim) Walz’s campaign,” read the statement. “Sporting events and games are also key moments that draw in large and politically diverse audiences, audiences that are increasing their reach with Gen Z and younger men.”

Alongside the news, multiple all-star athletes announced their support as co-chairs of the endeavor. These athletes range from a multiple sports, including tennis legend Billie Jean King, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, and Philadelphia Eagles lineman Thomas Booker. Other co-chairs include WNBA champion Candace Parker, long-time NBA coach Doc Rivers, as well as NBA all-star Chris Paul.

“I have known Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you can count on her to deliver on what she says she is going to do,” Johnson said in a statement. “She’ll be a President for all people, no matter the race, language, sexual orientation, or party line. She showed all of us — and showed the world — that she was ready to be President, how smart she is, and her plan for the country in that debate. We are not going backwards; we are moving forward.”

Many consider the push to take action began with the “Win With Black Women” virtual fundraiser. After Harris announced her candidacy in July, thousands of Black women banded together, raising over $1M for her historic campaign. Its success led to other groups creating calls, such as white women and Black men, to fundraise for Harris.

Now, professional athletes across the country are following the trend to get Harris elected. Their support will accompany a media blitz by the Democratic campaign, which includes outreach to fans at major sporting events.

Johnson added, “For all of the athletes out there, don’t be afraid to use your platforms — we need all of you to get involved. Share this with your friends that Vice President Harris has an agenda that will move the country forward. The Magic Man is on board.”

RELATED CONTENT: Maya Rudolph Returns As Kamala Harris On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 50 Debut