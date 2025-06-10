Lifestyle by Mary Spiller ATL Named Best Big City For New Grads As college graduates across the country step into the job market, Atlanta is stepping up as a great option.







Following the excitement of college graduation season, with many young adults crossing the stage and moving into the next chapter of their lives, one city has emerged as the prime destination. According to report by CoworkingCafe, Atlanta has been named the best big city in the United States for recent graduates.

Atlanta’s return to the top spot, dethroning last year’s champ, San Francisco.

The recent study assessed 290 different cities with populations of 400,000 or more. Categories such as economic factors, lifestyle perks, and job opportunities were evaluated.

As reported by CoworkingCafe, Atlanta combines cultural vibrancy and economic strength, both of which allow recent graduates to find opportunities in the city.

Atlanta’s median income is on the rise, hitting $82,201—a $2,287 increase over the past year.

Atlanta also hosts a high percentage of residents with bachelor’s degrees at 50.5%, as well as a competitive rate of graduate-level jobs. The city also performed well in terms of benefits. Nearly 64% of its residents are covered by employer-based health insurance, landing the city at No. 14 nationally.

Lifestyle offerings have been identified as one of Atlanta’s biggest draws. With 733 leisure establishments and nearly 24 co-working spaces per 100,000 residents, the city ranks second and first, respectively, in these categories among large metro areas

Housing affordability also remains one of Atlanta’s strongest advantages. Rent prices sit just under 1% above the national average.

However, the city is not perfect. Atlanta has exhibited a few warning signs for graduates in accordance with the study details. There’s been a slight decline in the number of young adults with bachelor’s degrees and a drop in employer health coverage, both of which could eventually impact the long-term quality of the city’s workforce and access to benefits.

CoworkingCafe’s analysis took in a range of data from such sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

