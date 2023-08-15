‘Bey Day’: Atlanta Grants Beyoncé Her Own Holiday

It is “Bey Day” In Atlanta. This past weekend, Beyoncé graced the Georgia capital at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a three-show stint for her Renaissance World Tour, performing each nigh to crowds filled with the singer’s fans and ultimate Bey-Hive members within the city.

As reported by UpRoxx, Atlanta decided to show extra love to the songstress with the honor of a “Beyoncé Day.” The Atlanta City Council officially recognized the holiday celebrating the acclaimed singer on Aug. 11.

The council released a statement on Beyoncé’s impact not only within the southern city, but across the world for decades.

Atlanta proclaims August 11th Beyoncé Day in honor of the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/j3BBzrHl0h — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 12, 2023

“The Atlanta City Council is honored to recognize Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, a highly acclaimed and revered singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman, whose extraordinary contributions to the realms of music, entertainment, and philanthropy have made her one of the influential cultural figures of the 21st century,” as stated by the proclamation.

The statement also detailed the mother of three’s accomplishments, including her 32 Grammy awards and 24 NAACP Image Awards. Her advocacy for marginalized groups, like the LGBTQ+ community, was also highlighted within the document.

“As an accomplished singer, songwriter, and producer, Beyoncé has continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity, using her art to tell stories that resonate with diverse audiences and advocate for social change,” the statement continued. “[…] And her groundbreaking performances and unapologetic celebration of her heritage have inspired millions to embrace their individuality and embrace their roots with pride.”

After the first cohort of Atlanta Bey-Hive won her viral “everybody on mute” challenge, it’s clear that Atlanta holds the global icon in high esteem. Atlanta-bred artists have also been in attendance at the shows, including former Migos member Quavo and singers Chloe and Halle Bailey, who are also signed to the “Cuff It” the songstress’ label, Parkwood Entertainment. As she completes her trio of performances within the Peach State, her influence and legacy will continue to be felt within the culture of Atlanta.