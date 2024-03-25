News by Rafael Pena Atlanta City Employees Celebrate Fare-Free Transit Initiative Atlanta city employees have lauded a recent "fare-free" initiative by the city that provided complimentary MARTA access for several months.









According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Atlanta city employees have praised a recent initiative that offered complimentary access to the city’s public transportation system, MARTA, access for several months. The pilot program, which ended in February, highlighted the substantial financial benefits of using public transportation, such as saving on gas and vehicle maintenance costs.

Introduced by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as a gesture of appreciation towards city workers, the initiative saw notable uptake among employees residing in southwest Atlanta and those commuting downtown. Employees such as TJ English, a city code enforcement officer with the Atlanta Police Department, praised the program for providing a glimpse into a realm where transit expenses were completely eradicated. English, who utilized MARTA for over 700 trips during the six months, praised the program for its simplicity and cost-effectiveness, expressing hope for its renewal.

English highlighted the convenience and savings of not needing to fuel up his car, appreciating the efficiency and financial relief provided by the program. He noted that it allowed him to allocate funds that would typically cover transportation costs to other necessities.

MARTA also has plans to expand its light rail service into the Beltline, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution.

As MARTA progresses with plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar to the Beltline, the project faces scrutiny. While MARTA moves forward with streetcar expansion, the Beltline is allocating funds to study transit integration into the northwest section, lacking a pre-existing rail corridor.

The proposed streetcar expansion aims for a green approach, incorporating trees and shrubs between tracks to create a barrier. Despite higher costs, light rail is favored over alternatives like buses due to capacity and disruption concerns. The planned streetcar route would extend east along Edgewood Avenue before connecting to the Beltline, signaling a continued push towards sustainable transit solutions.

