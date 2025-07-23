Politics by Kandiss Edwards An Atlanta Community Organizer Is Running For Mayor Eddie Meredith believes he can offer Atlanta the best path forward by focusing on the unhoused community and economic development.







Eddie Andrew Meredith wants to be Atlanta’s next mayor.

Meredith believes he can offer Atlanta the best path forward. The mayoral candidate has laid out several policy priorities, including building affordable housing, expanding access to health care, and boosting economic development. He announced his intent to run for mayor in January 2025 via Instagram.

Meredith is a community organizer in College Park and Atlanta. Career information for the candidate has not been documented on his LinkedIn or official campaign website. However, the candidate’s Facebook page lists him as the former pastor for the Church of Hope and an Oakland-native. Recently, the candidate took to Instagram to thank those who have supported his months-long campaign.

“I’m not just running for office—I’m running for the people. Atlanta, it’s time for real change. With deep gratitude, I thank every supporter, follower, and believer in this movement. Together, we can build a better Atlanta. Vote Eddie Meredith for mayor 2025,” Meredith’s post read.

Meredith’s social media highlights his community activations. He is deploying resources directly to neighborhoods, asking supporters to donate bottled water, hygiene kits, and nonperishable foods to sustain campaign events and outreach drives.

His campaign website states, “We are igniting a mission rooted in dignity, opportunity and unity for all Atlantans,” and says the effort is “more than a political movement.” It’s a mission-driven push for participatory governance.

The community organizer’s plan places emphasis on the city’s unhoused population. Additionally, he also aims to create solutions for Atlanta-natives that are being priced out of the city by investors and transplants. The Homes First Atlanta proposal aims to create and preserve 25,000 affordable units over five years.

In a message posted to his site, Meredith wrote, “Atlanta is not just a city of buildings — it’s a city of people.”

Current Mayor, Andre Dickens, has already declared for re-election. Additionally, Andre Helmut Domagalski, Kalema Jackson, Marcus Lamar, Walter Reeves, and Larmetria Trammell have officially declared their intent to run. As of July 21, Meredith has not officially filed declaration paperwork. Still, there is time before the Aug 21 deadline.

